UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Yemeni Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Salem Wahishi has commended growing importance of the international meeting of high-ranking officials responsible for security matters, which is currently held by the Russian Security Council in Ufa.

"We think that such meetings at this high level, [between] high-ranking officials from different countries, are very important for peace and security globally. We notice that every year the size of the delegations from Asia, Africa, Europe and North America is growing, which shows the importance of such a meeting addressing the recent challenges for peace and security.

It is in the mutual interest of all countries in the world to come together," Wahishi told Sputnik in an interview on the sidelines of the event.

Yemen is also interested in expanding security cooperation with Russia, the ambassador said, adding that he had recently visited the Russian Emergency Ministry, which has showcased its capabilities in humanitarian field.

The 10th international meeting on security has started earlier in the day in the Russian city of Ufa with nearly 120 countries in attendance. The previous edition of the event was held in Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi.