Yemeni Ambassador To Russia Urges International Community To Condemn Aden Attack

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 10:29 PM

The Yemeni authorities are calling on the international community to condemn recent attacks in the airport of Aden targeting the country's new government, Yemeni ambassador to Russia Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Yemeni authorities are calling on the international community to condemn recent attacks in the airport of Aden targeting the country's new government, Yemeni ambassador to Russia Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi told Sputnik.

"We express our condolences for those who lost their life and wishes for those injured to recover soon as a result of the terrorist attack today on Aden airport upon the arrival of the plane of the new government. ... We are calling upon the international community to condemn this terrorist act," he said.

