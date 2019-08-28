UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Army, Security Belt Forces Negotiate To Transfer Aden Int'l Airport - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:15 PM

Yemeni Army, Security Belt Forces Negotiate to Transfer Aden Int'l Airport - Source

Yemeni government forces that gained control over the Aden International Airport on Wednesday after clashes with the forces led by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), are now holding negotiations to transfer the airport under the control of the Yemeni army, a military source told Sputnik on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Yemeni government forces that gained control over the Aden International Airport on Wednesday after clashes with the forces led by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), are now holding negotiations to transfer the airport under the control of the Yemeni army, a military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Fierce clashes are taking place between the Yemeni government troops in the direction of Aden International Airport and the STC-led Security Belt forces in the city district of Khormaksar in the east of Yemen," the source said.

Clashes erupted in the interim capital of Aden in the south of Yemen, after the government forces gained control over Zinjibar town and all the districts of the Abyan region. According to the source, Yemeni forces are now heading toward the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden.

The tensions in Yemen's temporary capital are underway amid the continuing violent conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement, which has been raging since 2015 and has brought the country on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Related Topics

Army Yemen Aden 2015 All Government Airport

Recent Stories

PCB welcomes Lahore High Court’s decision

36 seconds ago

Panel announced for Pakistan team management’s i ..

7 minutes ago

UVAS holds seminar on ‘One Health; Human, Animal ..

13 minutes ago

6 th Batch of Army&#39;s young officers graduates ..

14 minutes ago

Ulema vow ensuring harmony during Muharram-ul-Harr ..

2 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund showcases variety of projects at ADIH ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.