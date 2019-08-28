Yemeni government forces that gained control over the Aden International Airport on Wednesday after clashes with the forces led by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), are now holding negotiations to transfer the airport under the control of the Yemeni army, a military source told Sputnik on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Yemeni government forces that gained control over the Aden International Airport on Wednesday after clashes with the forces led by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), are now holding negotiations to transfer the airport under the control of the Yemeni army , a military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Fierce clashes are taking place between the Yemeni government troops in the direction of Aden International Airport and the STC-led Security Belt forces in the city district of Khormaksar in the east of Yemen," the source said.

Clashes erupted in the interim capital of Aden in the south of Yemen, after the government forces gained control over Zinjibar town and all the districts of the Abyan region. According to the source, Yemeni forces are now heading toward the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden.

The tensions in Yemen's temporary capital are underway amid the continuing violent conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement, which has been raging since 2015 and has brought the country on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.