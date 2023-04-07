Close
Yemeni Authorities, Houthis Reach Agreement On New Truce - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 02:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen and the Houthi movement, known officially as Ansar Allah that controls north of the country, with the mediation of Oman, reached an agreement to extend the truce for six months, a Yemeni diplomatic source has told Sputnik.

The previous truce expired in October 2022, and the parties were not able to reach an agreement on its extension immediately afterward because of the Houthis demand that the government allocates to them part of the revenues from oil and gas sales from government-controlled territories.

"The Leadership Council of Yemen and the Ansar Allah group, with the mediation of Oman, reached an agreement to establish a new ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations for six months.

It will be announced in the nearest future," the source said.

He added that the sides also agreed to open new flights from the airport of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, remove restrictions on the passage of ships to the port of Hodeida in the southwest of the country, and unblock roads.

The sides also agreed that civil servants throughout Yemen will receive payments from energy export revenues, the source said.

A process of a political settlement under UN auspices is expected to be launched once a new ceasefire goes into effect in Yemen.

