DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Yemeni government, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, said that Saudi Arabia played a key role in ending the separatist groups' rebellion in southern Yemen, local media reported citing an emergency meeting in Riyadh on Monday.

"The government of Yemen will continue to follow the agreement with the brothers from Saudi Arabia, which leads the Arab coalition, to end the rebellion and get the situation back to normal after the withdrawal of rebel groups from all institutions, from all positions and military camps and return lawful forces to their positions in the temporary capital of Aden, as well as bring back the government and all organizations to work for the people of Yemen," participants of the meeting stressed, as quoted by Saba news agency.

The meeting was focused on the latest events in Aden, which was rocked by an armed rebellion led by the southern separatists.

On August 10, after several days of fierce fighting, the separatist Yemeni Southern Transitional Council (STC), which is seeking independence for southern regions, took over military camps, government buildings and the presidential palace in the port city of Aden, which has been the seat of the internationally recognized government of Hadi.

The STC, however, later agreed to join a ceasefire in Aden, thereby responding to the Saudi-led coalition's calls for stopping hostilities, which had left dozens killed, and withdrew its forces from the positions it had taken over.

The president urged the government to hold regular meetings to deal with the consequences of the rebellion and everything that prevents the Yemeni forces from confronting the Houthis.

The tensions in Aden are underway amid the violent conflict between the government and the Houthis, which has been raging since 2015 and brought the country on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.