UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Authorities Praise Saudi Arabia's Efforts To Normalize Situation In South

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

Yemeni Authorities Praise Saudi Arabia's Efforts to Normalize Situation in South

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Yemeni government, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, said that Saudi Arabia played a key role in ending the separatist groups' rebellion in southern Yemen, local media reported citing an emergency meeting in Riyadh on Monday.

"The government of Yemen will continue to follow the agreement with the brothers from Saudi Arabia, which leads the Arab coalition, to end the rebellion and get the situation back to normal after the withdrawal of rebel groups from all institutions, from all positions and military camps and return lawful forces to their positions in the temporary capital of Aden, as well as bring back the government and all organizations to work for the people of Yemen," participants of the meeting stressed, as quoted by Saba news agency.

The meeting was focused on the latest events in Aden, which was rocked by an armed rebellion led by the southern separatists.

On August 10, after several days of fierce fighting, the separatist Yemeni Southern Transitional Council (STC), which is seeking independence for southern regions, took over military camps, government buildings and the presidential palace in the port city of Aden, which has been the seat of the internationally recognized government of Hadi.

The STC, however, later agreed to join a ceasefire in Aden, thereby responding to the Saudi-led coalition's calls for stopping hostilities, which had left dozens killed, and withdrew its forces from the positions it had taken over.

The president urged the government to hold regular meetings to deal with the consequences of the rebellion and everything that prevents the Yemeni forces from confronting the Houthis.

The tensions in Aden are underway amid the violent conflict between the government and the Houthis, which has been raging since 2015 and brought the country on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Related Topics

Yemen Riyadh Independence Aden Saudi Arabia August 2015 Media All From Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Chief chairs evaluation meeting

46 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo wins special recognition in Mala ..

46 minutes ago

US gives Huawei 90 day reprieve on ban

1 hour ago

Putin says Russia backs actions of Syrian army in ..

1 hour ago

Macron says 'real opportunity' for peace in Ukrain ..

1 hour ago

Russia May Provide Asymmetrical Response to New US ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.