UrduPoint.com

Yemeni Children Facing Highest Risk From Landmines In 5 Years Due To Explosives - Report

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Yemeni Children Facing Highest Risk From Landmines in 5 Years Due to Explosives - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Yemen saw a rise in child casualties from landmines, explosive devices and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in 2022 when one child was killed or injured every two days, the highest rate in five years, a Save the Children report said on Thursday.

"Landmine and UXO child casualties have increased from 1 every 5 days in 2018 to 1 every 2 days in 2022. Meanwhile, overall direct child casualties from armed violence decreased," the press release read.

Direct child casualties from armed violence, including air strikes, shelling and others, have overall decreased since 2018, while the deaths caused by explosive devices have increased due to years of conflict in Yemen and "littering the country with landmines and unexploded ordnance," the document said.

The press release added that children in Yemen were at risk of encountering landmines while playing and collecting water or firewood, and called for immediate action to protect children from the deadly weapons.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014.

The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.

In April 2022, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and with the support of the parties to the conflict. In early August, the warring sides agreed to extend the truce until October 2 to negotiate an expanded truce.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on October 2 that the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels had failed to negotiate an extension of the truce. The rebels refused to extend the deal, demanding instead that the government pay officials in the Houthi-controlled areas and threatening to hit oil infrastructure in Yemen and neighboring countries unless their demands are met.

Related Topics

Injured Firing United Nations Water Yemen Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia March April August October 2015 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 yea ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations bet ..

2 hours ago
 Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Da ..

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day introduced in US House of Re ..

2 hours ago
 ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security ..

ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security threats

2 hours ago
 Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy durin ..

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.