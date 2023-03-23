Yemeni Children Facing Highest Risk From Landmines in 5 Years Due to Explosives - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Yemen saw a rise in child casualties from landmines, explosive devices and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in 2022 when one child was killed or injured every two days, the highest rate in five years, a Save the Children report said on Thursday.

"Landmine and UXO child casualties have increased from 1 every 5 days in 2018 to 1 every 2 days in 2022. Meanwhile, overall direct child casualties from armed violence decreased," the press release read.

Direct child casualties from armed violence, including air strikes, shelling and others, have overall decreased since 2018, while the deaths caused by explosive devices have increased due to years of conflict in Yemen and "littering the country with landmines and unexploded ordnance," the document said.

The press release added that children in Yemen were at risk of encountering landmines while playing and collecting water or firewood, and called for immediate action to protect children from the deadly weapons.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014.

The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.

In April 2022, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and with the support of the parties to the conflict. In early August, the warring sides agreed to extend the truce until October 2 to negotiate an expanded truce.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on October 2 that the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels had failed to negotiate an extension of the truce. The rebels refused to extend the deal, demanding instead that the government pay officials in the Houthi-controlled areas and threatening to hit oil infrastructure in Yemen and neighboring countries unless their demands are met.