UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Cultural Authority Urges UNESCO To Take Measures To Save Old City Of Sanaa

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Yemeni Cultural Authority Urges UNESCO to Take Measures to Save Old City of Sanaa

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The General Organization for the Preservation of Historic Cities in Yemen (GOPHCY) has called upon international organizations, especially the UNESCO and its World Heritage Center, to take measures in order to save the historic part of the Sanaa city, as some of its buildings have been subjected to major destruction due to continued rainfall, the GOPHCY's statement said.

According to UN estimates, the city, located on the Arabian Peninsula, has been built and inhabited for approximately more than 2,500 years. Sanaa was placed on the World Heritage List in 1986. In the seventh and eighth centuries of our era, the city became a major center for islam believers.

In 2019, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee put the old city of Sanaa on a list of historic sites that are in danger, as it has been affected by the long-standing conflict between several Yemeni parties. The cultural organization has repeatedly called on the warring sides to stop hostilities and protect the country's national heritage.

"The old sites of Sanaa that have survived hundreds of years may be destroyed at any moment as a result of the continued heavy and unprecedented rains that led to the almost total collapse of a number of residential buildings," the statement read, cited by Yemen's SABA news agency late on Monday.

The city is now facing "a real catastrophe that threatens its existence," the GOPHCY said.

Yemen's cultural authority has urged the international community to take responsibility in a bid to save the human heritage from any further damage caused by heavy rains that some of the country's provinces have experienced over the past few days.

Late on Monday, the office of the Yemeni Health Ministry in the province of Marib said that unprecedented weather conditions had killed 16 individuals, including eight children, and left at least four other people injured.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi Shia rebel movement.

The lasting COVID-19 pandemic and poor living conditions have deteriorated the situation in the already war-torn country, which is considered by the UN to be the worst in the world.

Related Topics

Injured Weather World United Nations Poor Yemen Marib Sanaa May 2019 From Government Rains

Recent Stories

14 minutes ago

All political forces unanimous in support of Kashm ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.02 a barrel M ..

49 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific Advisory: Suspension of Domestic Pass ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed Bin Mohammed announces decision to postpone ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia seeks to appeal its loss before the W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.