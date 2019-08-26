Yemeni Defense Minister Gives Order to Cease Fire in South of Yemen - Information Minister

The Yemeni defense minister, Gen. Mohammed Almqdashi, has ordered the government forces to cease fire in the southern provinces in response to the Saudi-led coalition's call, Information Minister Moammar Eryani said Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The Yemeni defense minister, Gen. Mohammed Almqdashi, has ordered the government forces to cease fire in the southern provinces in response to the Saudi-led coalition's call, Information Minister Moammar Eryani said Monday.

"Defense Minister Mohammed Almqdashi directs all the military units in the governorates of Aden, Abyan and Shabwah to cease fire in response to the call of the Joint Forces Command," the minister tweeted.

According to media reports, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have set up a committee to stabilize the situation in the south of Yemen.

Tensions have spiked recently between local separatists and the internationally recognized government, although both parties face the same opponent in the rebel Houthi movement. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates belong to a coalition that backs the Yemeni government against Houthis.