Yemeni Defense Minister's Adviser Killed By Unknown Gunmen In Marib Province - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Yemeni Defense Minister's Adviser Killed by Unknown Gunmen in Marib Province - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) An adviser to the defense minister of the internationally-recognized government of Yemen, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Jradi, was killed in the Yemeni province of Marib, local media reported on Tuesday.

The high-ranking military officer and his entourage were shot by unknown people during an inspection trip in Marib province, according to Yemeni media.

High-ranking military and officials of the internationally-recognized government in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden often become targets of assassination attempts by supporters of the Houthis (the Shiite Ansar Allah movement), as well as cells of al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (terrorist organizations, both banned in Russia) operating in the south of the country.

Since September 2014, the Ansar Allah group has controlled most of the provinces of central and northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation against the Houthis in support of the Yemeni army and internationally recognized authorities, but the Yemeni government has not been able to regain power over the entire country. Fierce fighting has been going on for over a year in Marib province, which remains the last province in the north of the country under the government control.

