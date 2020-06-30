Yemeni Deputy Minister Says Houthis Covering Up COVID-19 Situation in Sanaa

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Houthi rebels are hiding the true scale of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which is controlled by the movement, Hamzah Alkamaly, the Yemeni deputy minister for youth and sports, told Sputnik, calling on the Yemen's government to seek the assistance from the World Health Organization (WHO) in relation to the epidemiological situation in the country.

"In Sanaa, Houthis are unfortunately not announcing anything, they are not dealing with the cases, they are dealing with it as with security issue, and not as a health issue ... [the government] should force the WHO and Doctors without borders [MSF] to handle the health situation in Sanaa, Houthis-controlled areas," Alkamaly said.

The deputy minister claimed that hundreds of people had been infected with the coronavirus in Houthi-controlled areas and dozens had died.

The movement's official statistics only lists two COVID-19 cases.

The epidemiological situation in the government-controlled areas was better, Alkamaly went on to say, hailing the authorities for a transparent reporting. The official also recalled that the WHO and the Arab coalition had delivered humanitarian aid to the government.

Yemen has so far confirmed over 1,100 COVID-19 cases and 302 related deaths in the government-controlled areas. In late June, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said that the country has seen a 25 percent fatality rate from the coronavirus, a figure five times larger than the world's average.