Yemeni Diplomat Hails Sacrifices in Fight Against Rebels After Deadly Landmine Blast

The Yemeni Embassy in Russia, when asked by Sputnik to comment on a recent landmine blast that killed six military personnel, praised the sacrifices made by UN-backed authorities in the fight against Houthi rebels

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020)

The blast hit the motorcade of Defense Minister Mohammed al-Maqdishi, who was returning from a trip to a frontline west of the government-held city of Marib on Wednesday. The minister's son was killed, among others, but al-Maqdishi himself escaped unharmed.

"We hail the sacrifices of the leadership and the heroes of the national army who are on the frontlines to end the coup d'etat and regain our civil state.

We express our condolences to the Minister of Defense for the victims of those who accompanied him," Ahmed Salem Wahishi, the Yemeni ambassador, said.

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and troops loyal to him are determined to recapture parts of the country that remain under control of the Houthi movement, more than five years after the rebels overran the capital, Sanaa.

The blast followed a spike in fighting last month, which prompted the United Nations to call for an urgent de-escalation. The warring parties said over the weekend they would start implementing a prisoner swap they agreed to some time ago.