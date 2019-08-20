UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Foreign Ministry Slams STC's Seizure Of Gov't Camp In Abyan As Unneeded Escalation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:17 PM

Yemeni Foreign Ministry Slams STC's Seizure of Gov't Camp in Abyan as Unneeded Escalation

The seizure by Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) of a military base in the southern Abyan governorate is an "unjustified escalation," as well as an attempt to thwart Saudi Arabia's mediation efforts aimed at ending the crisis in Aden

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The seizure by Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) of a military base in the southern Abyan governorate is an "unjustified escalation," as well as an attempt to thwart Saudi Arabia's mediation efforts aimed at ending the crisis in Aden.

Earlier in the day, the internationally-recognized government in Yemen said that the STC forces seized a military base in Abyan belonging to government security forces.

"This unjustified escalation in the Abyan province led by the STC, supported by the UAE [United Arab Emirates] is unacceptable ... It undermines the mediation efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which we greatly appreciate," the Yemeni Foreign Ministry said on its Twitter account.

The statement comes after several days of fighting in Aden, the seat of the internationally-recognized government, which resulted in the STC taking control over military camps, government buildings and the presidential palace.

However, the STC later agreed to join a ceasefire in Aden, thereby responding to the Saudi-led coalition's calls for ending the hostilities that had already left dozens killed, and withdrew its forces from the positions it had taken over.

