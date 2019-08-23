UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Government Accuses UAE Of Attempting To Capture Shabwah Province Capital

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:31 AM

Yemeni Government Accuses UAE of Attempting to Capture Shabwah Province Capital

The internationally recognized authorities of Yemen, on Friday, accused the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) forces of attempting to capture the administrative center of the southern Shabwah province amid reported clashes between the government forces and separatists in the area

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The internationally recognized authorities of Yemen, on Friday, accused the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) forces of attempting to capture the administrative center of the southern Shabwah province amid reported clashes between the government forces and separatists in the area.

"The command of the UAE forces in Balhaf in the Shabwah province is responsible for fueling the military situation and attempting to capture the city of Ataq the capital of the province, despite big efforts by Saudi Arabia to end the crisis and the military standoff," the government spokesman, Rajih Badi, told Saba News Agency.

The emergence of the military uprising in Shabwah represented a challenge to the Saudi-led coalition and Saudi Arabia's efforts to normalize the situation, and end a military escalation in Yemen, Badi insisted.

A local source has told Sputnik that on Thursday, Saudi military personnel arrived in Ataq to help overcome disagreements between the government forces and the separatist Southern Transitional Council. The council has demanded that the government forces leave the city that its forces had captured.

The UAE is believed to be supporting the southern separatist forces, which have been engaged in violent clashes with the government forces since early August.

At the same time, the UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition, which helps the government fight the rebel Houthi movement.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE Saudi Same Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates August Government

Recent Stories

Tokyo shares close higher ahead of Fed speech

14 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Asian investors bide time ahead of much-anticipate ..

3 minutes ago

Stock markets play waiting game before Fed chief s ..

3 minutes ago

US stocks end mixed ahead of key Fed speech

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.