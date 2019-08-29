UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Government Accuses UAE Of Bombing Aden, Abyan Governorate - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:45 PM

Yemeni Government Accuses UAE of Bombing Aden, Abyan Governorate - Foreign Ministry

The internationally recognized authorities of Yemen on Thursday accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of bombing Yemeni government troops in the interim capital of Aden and in the Abyan Governorate in the south of Yemen

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The internationally recognized authorities of Yemen on Thursday accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of bombing Yemeni government troops in the interim capital of Aden and in the Abyan Governorate in the south of Yemen.

"The government accuses UAE of bombing the Yemeni government forces in the interim capital of Aden and Zinjibar. This resulted in civilian deaths and injuries among our valiant armed forces," the Yemeni deputy foreign minister, Mohammed Abdullah Hadrami, wrote on Twitter.

A military source told Sputnik earlier on Thursday that the coalition's aircraft bombed a convoy of the Yemeni government forces between Zinjibar in Abyan Governorate and the interim capital of Aden, killing and injuring 20 soldiers.

Hadrami blamed the United Arab Emirates for being "fully responsible" for the operations, saying that they breached international norms.

He also urged Saudi Arabia and the leadership of the coalition led by the kingdom to support the legitimate government and stop "this unjustified military escalation."

The diplomat called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take responsibility for peace and for Yemen's territorial integrity to be maintained according to the international resolutions.

The UAE is believed to be supporting the southern separatist forces, which have been engaged in violent clashes with the government forces since early August. At the same time, it is part of the Saudi-led coalition, which helps the government fight the rebel Houthi movement.

Related Topics

United Nations Twitter Yemen UAE Same Aden Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates August Government

Recent Stories

KP PA passes condemnation resolution against India ..

1 minute ago

Merkel Says Two-State Solution Remains Goal of Isr ..

1 minute ago

German unemployment stable despite recession warni ..

4 minutes ago

Meezan Bank announces excellent results for 6 mont ..

4 minutes ago

55th BoG meeting in Lahore on Friday

29 minutes ago

Mayor Sukkur inspects road carpeting works

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.