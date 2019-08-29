Yemeni Government Accuses UAE of Bombing Aden, Abyan Governorate - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The internationally recognized authorities of Yemen on Thursday accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of bombing Yemeni government troops in the interim capital of Aden and in the Abyan Governorate in the south of Yemen

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The internationally recognized authorities of Yemen on Thursday accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of bombing Yemeni government troops in the interim capital of Aden and in the Abyan Governorate in the south of Yemen.

"The government accuses UAE of bombing the Yemeni government forces in the interim capital of Aden and Zinjibar. This resulted in civilian deaths and injuries among our valiant armed forces," the Yemeni deputy foreign minister, Mohammed Abdullah Hadrami, wrote on Twitter.

A military source told Sputnik earlier on Thursday that the coalition's aircraft bombed a convoy of the Yemeni government forces between Zinjibar in Abyan Governorate and the interim capital of Aden, killing and injuring 20 soldiers.

Hadrami blamed the United Arab Emirates for being "fully responsible" for the operations, saying that they breached international norms.

He also urged Saudi Arabia and the leadership of the coalition led by the kingdom to support the legitimate government and stop "this unjustified military escalation."

The diplomat called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take responsibility for peace and for Yemen's territorial integrity to be maintained according to the international resolutions.

The UAE is believed to be supporting the southern separatist forces, which have been engaged in violent clashes with the government forces since early August. At the same time, it is part of the Saudi-led coalition, which helps the government fight the rebel Houthi movement.