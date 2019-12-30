UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Government Army Downs Houthi Drone Near Northeastern Oil Fields - Military Source

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:50 PM

Yemen's government forces on Monday shot down a Houthi rebel drone near the oil fields in the northeastern province of Marib, a local military source told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Yemen's government forces on Monday shot down a Houthi rebel drone near the oil fields in the northeastern province of Marib, a local military source told Sputnik.

"The first brigade was able to hit a drone operated by the Ansar Allah (Houthis) group, while it was flying near the Safer [oil company's] fields, in the northern part of the Marib province," the source said.

According to the source, there was no response from the Houthi movement regarding the incident.

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, has been fighting the Houthis for several years. The conflict in Yemen has been described by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with nearly 80 percent of the 24-million-strong population currently in need of aid and protection.

