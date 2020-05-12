Yemeni Government Blames Armed Escalation in South on Separatist Transitional Council

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The internationally recognized government of Yemen on Tuesday accused the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) of destabilizing the situation in southern regions where hostilities have intensified.

On Monday, clashes broke out between the STC and government forces to the east of Zinjibar, the capital of the southwestern province of Abyan. A military source told Sputnik that the violence followed the Yemeni government forces's attempts to seize the city after crossing a contact line in the area. The president of the STC, Aidaroos Qassem Zubaidi, accused the government of not following the bilateral peace agreement and attacking the council's forces.

"Not only did the Transitional Council refuse to respond to the calls of the [internationally recognized Yemeni] government, the Arab coalition, the Security Council and the international community to abandon its 'self-governance in the south,' but it also continued to destabilize the situation in [the island of] Socotra and recently in Abyan, carrying out a provocative military mobilization," Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami said in an official statement.

According to the minister, the STC has persisted with continuing the armed action and undermining the state agencies, including the Ministry of Health that is fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the southern Yemeni administrative center of Aden.

Al-Hadhrami said that it was the government forces' responsibility to defend their homeland, its security and territorial integrity, as well as to fight armed rebellions and attempts to undermine state institutions and their legitimate authority.

The minister stressed the importance for both sides to adhere to the road map of the peace process negotiated in the Saudi capital of Riyadh last November.

In 1990, the southern Democratic Republic of Yemen and the northern Yemen Arab Republic united into what today is Yemen. The south has been since seeking secession. The STC was established in 2017.

Last year, the confrontation in the south intensified. The government and the separatists reached a peace deal to end the hostilities in November.

The military confrontation between the south and north has been ongoing in parallel with the conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels.