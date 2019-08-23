UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Government Forces Take Capital Of Shabwah Province From Southern Separatists

Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:44 PM

The Yemeni forces backing the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi took under control the administrative center of a southern province Shabwah, the city of Ataq, after an attack attempt by the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), an adviser to the Yemeni information minister said Friday

DOHA/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The Yemeni forces backing the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi took under control the administrative center of a southern province Shabwah, the city of Ataq, after an attack attempt by the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), an adviser to the Yemeni information minister said Friday.

"I salute all the heroes of the armed forces and security forces, officers and soldiers, who demonstrated their heroism on the battlefield fighting against the armed groups that belong to ... the United Arab Emirates and took the province of Shabwah under control," Mukhtar Rahbi said on Twitter.

The minister's adviser posted a video of the main street of Ataq with no STC fighters seen.

Yemen's Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek Saeed on Friday called Shabwah Governor Mohammed Saleh bin Adiu to find out about the situation in the province after the government took control of Ataq.

Meanwhile, the former undersecretary of Mahrah Governorate, located east of Shabwah, Sheikh Ali Salem Huraizi, told Sputnik that local residents were ready to resist the STC should they move toward the region.

"People have completed all their preparations and are ready to confront not only the STC's forces, but also the military of Saudi Arabia, following the example of how the United Arab Emirates created military units in Aden," Huraizi said.

Both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are part of a coalition backing Hadi's government against the Houthi rebels. However, the Yemeni government has asked the president to expel the UAE from the alliance over the alleged support for separatists.

