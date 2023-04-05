Close
Yemeni Government, Houthis To Exchange Prisoners Of War On April 11 - Source

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 08:30 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) A new exchange of prisoners of war between the Yemeni government and the Houthi movement that controls the north of the country will take place on April 11, with over 880 people expected to be released, including former Yemeni Defense Minister Mahmoud al-Subaihi, a Yemeni diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yes, the information about a new round of exchange of prisoners that will take place starting on April 11 and last for three days is correct. As many as 887 prisoners, including former defense minister Mahmoud al-Subaihi, Nasser Mansour Had, a brother of the former President (Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi) and members of the military held by the Houthis, are expected to be released. They will be transferred from Sanaa Airport to Aden," the source said.

As many as 19 soldiers of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia will be released by the Houthis on April 12 in exchange for Houthi prisoners, who will be transported from the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait to Sana'a, according to the source.

On March 20, the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced that the parties to the conflict in Yemen had agreed to release 887 detainees as part of a historic exchange and reconvene in mid-May to discuss more releases.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.

