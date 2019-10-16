UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Government Refutes Rumors About Agreement With Southern Separatists - Reports

Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:44 PM

The Yemeni government has denied the information spread by media about the expected deal with the southern separatists, SABA agency reported on Wednesday, citing the government's spokesman, Rageh Badie

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Yemeni government has denied the information spread by media about the expected deal with the southern separatists, SABA agency reported on Wednesday, citing the government's spokesman, Rageh Badie.

On Tuesday, a source told Sputnik that Yemeni government would sign on Thursday a settlement deal with the Southern Transitional Council. The deal was rumored to lead to a government of national unity, where the council would get two ministerial positions and the return of the Yemeni government to the city of Aden.

Badie said on Wednesday that the date of signing had not yet been specified and added that the media reports regarding the issue did not correspond to the reality, including the information on the agreement's draft and its provisions.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by Saudi-allied President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now.

Hadi's government was forced out of its interim seat in the port of Aden in August after UAE-backed separatists have been seeking independence of the southern region of Yemen and the return of the status quo that existed before the unification of North and South Yemen into a single state in 1990.

