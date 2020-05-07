(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Yemeni authorities have reimposed a partial curfew in the eastern province of Hadramaut starting from Thursday to curb the spread of COVID-19, SABA news agency reported

The government's national emergency committee for COVID-19 in Hadramaut has approved to re-introduce the 12-hour curfew from 16:00 to 04:00 local time (from 13:00 to 01:00 GMT). According to the committee, all of the province's border posts, as well as places of public gathering, including markets and shops, will be closed until further notice.

The move came after three more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the province. The province's senior official, Riyadh al-Jariri, said that the ministry examined 52 people, who have been in contact with those infected.

On April 10, the authorities firstly imposed a curfew across Hadramaut after the confirmation of the country's first coronavirus case. Later in the month, the province's authorities said that a patient had fully recovered and left a quarantine center.

Meanwhile, a source in the local authorities of the interim capital of Aden told Sputnik that a Yemeni government official has died after being infected with COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Yemen has registered 25 coronavirus cases in Aden, Hadramaut, as well as in the provinces of Lahj and Taiz. The death toll has reached five.