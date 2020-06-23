Yemeni Government, Southern Separatists Agree on Ceasefire - Saudi Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Yemeni government and southern separatists have agreed on a ceasefire and committed to implementing the Saudi-brokered Riyadh peace deal, the Saudi ambassador to Yemen said Monday.

"The Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council have responded to the request for a comprehensive ceasefire in Abyan and an end to the escalation in all provinces in all its forms, with the two parties to the meeting in the kingdom beginning to urgently implement the Riyadh Agreement," Mohammed Al-Jaber tweeted.

The Aden-based Transitional Council pulled out of the power-sharing Riyadh Agreement two months after it was reached and declared self-rule in parts of the country's south in April, after accusing the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi of failing to implement the pact.