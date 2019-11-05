UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Government, Southern Separatists Unanimously Back Peace Deal - Minister

Tue 05th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Yemen's internationally recognized government and southern separatists unanimously signed a Saudi-brokered power-sharing deal on Tuesday, Information Minister Najib Gulab told Sputnik.

"There was no split in the full sense of this word. The government and ministers who gathered yesterday spoke unanimously in its favor. The president was clear about it when he met southern forces. And there was not a single opposing voice in the Southern Transitional Council," he said.

The peace deal will reserve half of the seats in the 24-member unity government for southern separatists. Ministers will be appointed by the president in consultations with the prime minister and main political parties.

The pact will see secessionist forces pull back from the temporary seat of the Yemeni government in Aden and go under control of the Defense Ministry. Their relocation will be overseen by the Saudi-led Arab coalition. The joint fight against Houthi rebels in the north will restart shortly.

