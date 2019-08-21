UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Government To Declare General Mobilization To Fight Separatists In South - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:48 PM

Yemeni Government to Declare General Mobilization to Fight Separatists in South - Minister

The Yemeni government will announce a general mobilization to fight the separatists in the south of the country in the wake of the seizure of a military base in Abyan, Yemeni Minister of Transport Saleh Jubwani told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The Yemeni government will announce a general mobilization to fight the separatists in the south of the country in the wake of the seizure of a military base in Abyan, Yemeni Minister of Transport Saleh Jubwani told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the internationally-recognized government in Yemen said that the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces seized a military base in Abyan belonging to security forces. According to a Sputnik's source, six Yemeni soldiers were killed and several were injured in the fighting. In addition, the source added that one civilian had been killed and another injured.

"Returning to yesterday's government statement, we can only resist the rebellion with all our forces and announce the general mobilization of the Yemeni people and their participation in this national battle to save Yemen, its unity and stability," Jubwani said.

The minister noted that a military and political battle was being carried out by the Yemeni government to resolve the ongoing crisis.

"The presidency of Yemen is conducting a military-political battle on all fronts to preserve Yemen and overcome the crisis in Aden and the coup in Sanaa," the minister stated.

Jubwani added that the Yemeni government had requested the UN Security Council and the international community to fulfill their responsibilities regarding the United Arab Emirates' actions in the south of Yemen.

Earlier in August, after several days of fierce fighting, the STC captured the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, defeating former allies, forces loyal to internationally recognized government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. The clashes have left at least 40 people dead and 260 more injured.

Saudi Arabia urged parties to the conflict to hold urgent peace talks in the kingdom and called for an immediate ceasefire. The Yemeni government, which has recently been sitting in Aden, believes that the United Arab Emirates had supported the armed uprising of the separatists, a claim Abu Dhabi vehemently denies.

