Yemeni Government Urges UNSC To Obligate Houthis To Allow Salvage Of Decaying Oil Tanker

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Yemeni Government Urges UNSC to Obligate Houthis to Allow Salvage of Decaying Oil Tanker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday called on the UN Security Council to take measures ensuring that Houthi insurgents do not hinder the unloading and disposal of the Safer oil tanker, which has become a ticking  "time bomb" in the Red Sea.

On Tuesday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that Houthis refused to provide written safety guarantees to the UN expert team that was put together to handle the tanker's decommissioning. For this reason, the expedition was postponed, leaving Safer at the risk of exploding or leaking a massive amount of fuel into the sea at any moment.

"The government of Yemen urges the international community to change their attitude toward the Houthi militia, particularly in the light of this serious humanitarian and environmental issue, and reiterates its call on the UN Security Council to take binding and deterrent measures against these militia to ensure that oil is unloaded and the tanker is disposed of before the world wakes up to one of the greatest environmental and humanitarian disasters," the statement read.

The ministry said that unlike the international community, it was not at all shocked by the fact that the Houthis refused to cooperate on the back of eight months of talks with the UN. This is because the Yemeni government long knew that the rebel movement "uses the Safer oil tanker as a hostage and a time bomb to blackmail the region and the international community to serve Iran's destructive agenda," the ministry said.

According to the Yemeni government, Iran jockeys the Houthis via its official in Sanaa, Hassan Erlo.

Safer has been anchored off Yemen's Red Sea coast for several years, with over one million barrels of oil on board. The tanker is close enough to the Houthi-Sanaa armed conflict zone to catch a bullet and explode.

