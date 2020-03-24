UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Government Welcomes UN Chief's Call For Ceasefire - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:04 PM

Yemeni Government Welcomes UN Chief's Call for Ceasefire - Spokesman

The Yemeni government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour welcomes the call for a global ceasefire issued by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres but hopes that the United Nations can put pressure on the Houthi movement to comply with the truce, Rajeh Badi, a spokesman for the government, told Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Yemeni government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour welcomes the call for a global ceasefire issued by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres but hopes that the United Nations can put pressure on the Houthi movement to comply with the truce, Rajeh Badi, a spokesman for the government, told Sputnik.

Guterres on Monday called for an immediate halt of fighting worldwide in order to focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which has already led to over 14,000 deaths.

"We welcome the Secretary General's call for a ceasefire, but we hope that the United Nations and its envoy, Mr.

Martin Griffiths, can put pressure on the Houthi militia to cease fire. This is the party that attacks whether in Sirwah, in Dhale or in Taiz, launching ballistic missiles at civilians in the Marib [province]. We do not attack, we only defend ourselves. Therefore, if the United Nations take the ceasefire seriously, it should exert pressure," Badi said.

Hadi-led forces, backed by Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Arab states, have been locked in a conflict with Houthis for years.

Related Topics

Attack Fire United Nations Marib Saudi Arabia Government Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK Military Courts Suspend All Hearings Amid COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Cabinet members, PTI workers to support drive att ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Says Operation to Return Russians Stuck Abr ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Views Decision to Postpone Tokyo Olympics ..

2 minutes ago

Lockdown can wait: Sweden goes its own way

8 minutes ago

Pak Army in liaison with GB Govt in fight against ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.