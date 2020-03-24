The Yemeni government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour welcomes the call for a global ceasefire issued by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres but hopes that the United Nations can put pressure on the Houthi movement to comply with the truce, Rajeh Badi, a spokesman for the government, told Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Yemeni government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour welcomes the call for a global ceasefire issued by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres but hopes that the United Nations can put pressure on the Houthi movement to comply with the truce, Rajeh Badi, a spokesman for the government, told Sputnik.

Guterres on Monday called for an immediate halt of fighting worldwide in order to focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which has already led to over 14,000 deaths.

"We welcome the Secretary General's call for a ceasefire, but we hope that the United Nations and its envoy, Mr.

Martin Griffiths, can put pressure on the Houthi militia to cease fire. This is the party that attacks whether in Sirwah, in Dhale or in Taiz, launching ballistic missiles at civilians in the Marib [province]. We do not attack, we only defend ourselves. Therefore, if the United Nations take the ceasefire seriously, it should exert pressure," Badi said.

Hadi-led forces, backed by Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Arab states, have been locked in a conflict with Houthis for years.