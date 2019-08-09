UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Government Working With Saudi-Led Coalition To Investigate Aden Clashes - Statement

The Yemeni government said on Friday that it was working with the Saudi-led coalition to set up a special committee to investigate the clashes between presidential guards and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the temporary capital of Aden in southern Yemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The Yemeni government said on Friday that it was working with the Saudi-led coalition to set up a special committee to investigate the clashes between presidential guards and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the temporary capital of Aden in southern Yemen.

The altercations began on Wednesday after Hani Ben Brik, the STC vice president, called on supporters to overthrow President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi's government. Main clashes erupted in the vicinity of the presidential palace of Ma'ashiq in Aden, which became the interim capital after Sanaa was captured by the rebel Houthi movement. The Saudi-led coalition has been backing Hadi's government in the fight against the Houthis.

"The government is working with the leadership of the coalition to form a committee to investigate the events in the city of Aden," the government's statement, obtained by Sputnik, read.

The Yemeni government blamed the STC, stressing that it threatened safety of citizens and security and stability in general.

According to media reports, three people were killed and 10 were injured in the clashes. The unrest continued on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on August 1, the Houthi movement reportedly attacked a military parade in Aden killing 36 people.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthis for several years now. At Hadi's request, the Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis.

The Southern Transitional Council was created in 2017 around former Aden Governor Aidarus Zoubaidi, who had been fired by Hadi for his sympathies toward southern secessionists.

