Yemeni Gov't Accuses Houthi Rebels Of Decreasing Humanitarian Supplies To Country's North

Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:10 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The internationally-recognized government of Yemen holds the Shia Houthi rebels responsible for the decision of the United Nations and some nations to reduce humanitarian supplies to the northern part of the country, Information Minister Muammar Iryani said.

On Wednesday, the United Nations said it could reduce the humanitarian assistance to the northern Yemeni areas over the new restrictions imposed in the Houthi-controlled areas. Similar statements have been made by the United Kingdom and the United States.

"Decision to stop and downsize humanitarian operations by done donor countries, UN &relief orgs in Houthis-controlled areas is consequences of militia's practices of looting, sale and confiscation of humanitarian aid, obstructing efforts of orgs &arresting &expelling employees," Iryani wrote on his Twitter page.

According to the minister, the Houthis are using the poor humanitarian situation for their political purposes.

"We hold Iran's mercenaries; Houthis militia, fully responsible for these developments &their grave fallouts on already poor economic, health &humanitarian conditions of citizens as a result of the war triggered by coup, &on millions of needy people who desperately need this aid," Iryani said.

He also called on donor countries and international organizations to coordinate humanitarian efforts with the legitimate government and become less dependent on the Houthi rebels.

Yemen is currently facing a severe humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing military conflict between the internationally-recognized government headed by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels.  According to the United Nations, some 22 million people in Yemen - or 75 percent of the country's population - are in need of humanitarian assistance.

