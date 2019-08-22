UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Gov't Agencies In Separatist STC-Controlled Aden To Continue Operating

Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:50 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Government agencies in Aden, Yemen's temporary capital, will continue to operate, despite the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) taking control of the city, the Yemeni government said Thursday.

Earlier in August, after several days of fierce fighting, the STC captured the Maashiq presidential palace and several government offices in Aden. The clashes left at least 40 people dead and 260 more injured.

"A Ministerial Council has confirmed that government agencies in Aden will continue to operate during this critical period and calls on all employees of such agencies to double their efforts to provide residents with their services," the government said in a statement as cited by the Saba news outlet.

Last week, the separatist forces returned the government offices under the authorities' control. However, the clashes between the separatist and the government forces resumed as the forces of the so-called Security Belt, loyal to the STC, captured military bases in the Abyan province.

The tensions in Aden are underway amid the continuing violent conflict between Yemen's government and the Houthi movement, which has been raging since 2015 and has brought the country on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

