MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Yemen's Information Minister, Moammar Eryani, called on media outlets located in the city of Aden, which is currently controlled by the separatist Southern Transitional Council, to refrain from cooperating with any sides of the conflict in the city.

Last Wednesday, the government forces engaged in clashes with the pro-separatist forces in Aden, which is the temporary seat of the internationally recognized Yemeni authorities. On Saturday, the Security Belt militia, affiliated with the council, captured military bases, government institutions and the presidential palace in Aden. Clashes in the city left 40 people killed and hundreds injured. Saudi Arabia, leading an international coalition supporting the Yemeni government in its fight with the rebel Houthi movement, called on the sides of the clashes in Aden to hold an emergency meeting in Jeddah to settle the conflict. The separatists accepted the offer.

"We call on the heads of media institutions in Aden to abide with the instructions of the Info minister & not deal with any party. This includes printing or the use of media facilities for illegal activities.

We hold them legally responsible if they fail to comply with instructions," Eryani wrote on Twitter.

The information minister continued by noting that the Southern Transitional Council continued to control government institutions and state-run media outlets, located in Aden, instead of abiding by the calls made by Saudi Arabia. Eryani also accused the separatists of copying the style of the rebel Houthi movement, which had carried out a coup and captured the capital of Sanaa.

Notably, the southern separatist forces are believed to be backed by the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the Saudi led coalition.

On Monday, the United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited Saudi Arabia for talks with the country's leadership. After the meetings, the crown prince said Riyadh and Abu Dhabi shared views on the escalation in Aden and called on the sides to sit at the negotiating table.

The tensions in Aden are underway amid the violent conflict between the government and the Houthis, which has been raging since 2015 and brought the country on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.