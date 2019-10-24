UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Gov't Close To Reaching Peace With Southern Separatists - Saudi Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:59 PM

Yemeni Gov't Close to Reaching Peace With Southern Separatists - Saudi Minister

The Yemeni government and the southern separatists are on the verge of making peace, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Yemeni government and the southern separatists are on the verge of making peace, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir said on Thursday.

Last week, a source told Sputnik that the government of Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi would sign a settlement deal with the Southern Transitional Council. This information was later denied by the government.

"At this moment we are trying to establish peace between the Southern Transitional Council and the government of Hadi. I think we are close. This will strengthen the legitimate government of Yemen and ease its negotiations with the Houthis," Jubeir told the French newspaper Liberation.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by Saudi-allied President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now.

Hadi's government was forced out of its interim seat in the port of Aden in August due to UAE-backed separatists seeking independence of the southern region of Yemen and the return of the status quo that existed before the unification of North and South Yemen into a single state in 1990.

