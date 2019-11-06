UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Gov't Deal With South Separatists Legitimizes Arab Coalition In Country - Minister

Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:41 PM

A new agreement between the UN-recognized Yemeni government and the separatists in the south gives the Saudi-led coalition "full legitimacy" in the country, Yemeni Transport Minister Saleh Jabwani said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, the internationally recognized government of Yemen, led by President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and separatists from several organizations operating in the south of the country, including the Transitional Council of South Yemen, signed a peace treaty in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. The meeting took place in the presence of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Muhammad bin Zeid and the president of Yemen.

"The agreement gave the coalition complete legitimacy for governing the country. The coalition for protecting the rule of law has become the rule of law," Jabwani wrote on Twitter.

In August, separatists seized state institutions and military bases from governmental forces in Aden, which was declared as the provisional capital of Yemen after the Houthis took control of the northern part of the country. Saudi Arabia intervened to reconcile the former coalition allies against the Houthis, however, the Yemeni government demanded that the separatist forces withdraw from all of their positions.

