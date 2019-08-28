The Yemeni government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, have completely retaken the Abyan province, which had been occupied by the separatist Yemeni Southern Transitional Council (STC), after seizing its capital of Zinjibar, Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Eryani said Wednesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Yemeni government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, have completely retaken the Abyan province, which had been occupied by the separatist Yemeni Southern Transitional Council (STC), after seizing its capital of Zinjibar, Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Eryani said Wednesday.

On August 20, the STC seized military police, special forces and military camps in Zinjibar and established control over nearby districts.

"The Yemeni army now controls all the districts of the Abyan governorate," the minister was quoted as saying by Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya channel.

According to the broadcaster, the government troops are heading toward the port city of Aden, which has been under STC control since early August.

On August 10, after several days of fierce fighting, the STC took over military camps, government buildings and the presidential palace in Aden, which has been the seat of the internationally recognized government of Hadi since Sanaa was seized by Houthi rebels. Pressured by the Saudi coalition, the STC later agreed to join a ceasefire and withdrew its forces from some key positions.