MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Yemeni government forces that were in Al Hudaydah prior to 2013 should take control of the port city under a new agreement reached between the Yemeni warring parties, Hamzah Alkamaly, the Yemeni deputy minister for youth and sports , who took part in the 2018 Stockholm talks, told Sputnik.

Representatives of the Houthi movement and the Yemeni government met for talks aboard a UN vessel in the Red Sea on Sunday and Monday. The United Nations said in a statement that the sides agreed on new measures to reinforce ceasefire and de-escalation in Hudaydah city and governorate.

"According to the so-called agreement, the forces that must take control of the [Al Hudaydah] city are the government forces that have been in the city prior to 2013," Alkamaly said.

However, the Yemeni minister expressed doubt that the Houthis will be implementing what he said was a national agreement between the Yemeni government and the rebel movement.

"I don't think that Houthis are willing to implement anything. They are still escalating and they don't have fair intentions. They are maneuvering right now to gain some time," Alkamaly stressed.

The new agreement reached between the Yemeni warring parties follows a ceasefire deal for Al Hudaydah that was concluded at UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden last year.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - nearly 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid and protection.