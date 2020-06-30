The Yemeni government is holding talks to regain control over the province of Aden, which is being held by the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), and may appoint a new governor there, the deputy minister for youth and sports told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Yemeni government is holding talks to regain control over the province of Aden, which is being held by the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), and may appoint a new governor there, the deputy minister for youth and sports told Sputnik.

Along with years of the fight against Houthi militants, the Yemeni government has been locked in conflict with the Aden-based secessionist STC. On June 22, Saudi Arabia announced that it had brokered a new ceasefire between the two sides and launched talks to urgently implement the agreement.

"The coming week will be focused on peace talks inside the government to deescalate the situation in Aden and bring the government back to Aden, Abyan [another province partly controlled by the STC]. And maybe the new government will be formed and they will hire a new governor of Aden and they will have some security arrangements," Hamzah Alkamaly said.

The deputy minister also said that high-ranking Yemeni officials and the group of advisers to President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi went to Saudi Arabia last week to participate in the negotiations between the government and the STC.

The Saudi-led coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki al-Maliki, has also previously confirmed the STC and the government were set to hold peace talks in Saudi Arabia.

The previous Saudi-brokered ceasefire between the Riyadh-backed Yemeni government and southern separatists was reached in November. The STC pulled out of the power-sharing agreement two months after and declared self-rule in parts of the country's south in April.

In 2018, Alkamaly took part in the UN-brokered peace talks between the warring parties in Yemen's conflict in Sweden as a member of the Yemeni government delegation.