Yemeni Gov't Remains Committed To Negotiating Way Out Of Civil War - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:03 PM

The Yemeni government remains committed to ending the ongoing civil war in the country, as well as to the international decisions on the matter, Foreign Minister Ahmed Bin Mubarak said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Yemeni government remains committed to ending the ongoing civil war in the country, as well as to the international decisions on the matter, Foreign Minister Ahmed Bin Mubarak said on Wednesday.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to continue working toward ending the Yemeni crisis, with the UN Security Council playing the leading role. Despite Ansar Alla's [the Houthi movement's] insistence, we are focused on continuing the negotiation process," Mubarak said at a joint press conference after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Sochi, Russia.

The Yemeni minister also mentioned clarifying his government's stance on the current humanitarian issues and reaffirmed commitment to the relevant international decisions.

"[We] reaffirmed our commitment to continue cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Yemen and the Government of the Russian Federation to advance a comprehensive settlement," Mubarak continued.

Yemen has been torn apart by an ongoing armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement for several years now. The situation has been further complicated after the Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the Houthis in 2015, resulting in a humanitarian catastrophe.

