Yemeni Gov't Urges Saudi-Led Coalition To Put Pressure On Southern Transitional Council

The Yemeni government said on Friday that it had called on the Saudi-led coalition backing it against the Houthi movement to urgently apply pressure on the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) amid clashes in southern Yemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The Yemeni government said on Friday that it had called on the Saudi-led coalition backing it against the Houthi movement to urgently apply pressure on the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) amid clashes in southern Yemen.

The altercations began on Wednesday after Hani Ben Brik, the STC vice president, called on supporters to overthrow President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi's government. Main clashes erupted in the vicinity of the presidential palace of Ma'ashiq in the city of Aden, which became the interim capital after Sanaa was captured by the rebel Houthi movement.

"The Government renewed its invitations to the leadership of the coalition represented by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to apply urgent and strong pressure on the Southern Transitional Council to stop any military movements in the city, and to oblige all security units and military formations to adhere to the instructions of the security and military establishments and not to rebel against the state and its institutions," the government's statement obtained by Sputnik read.

The government also warned that unrest in Aden would only blow the coalition's efforts and play into the hands of the Houthi rebels.

Yemen has been locked in an armed conflict between the government forces led by Hadi and the Houthi movement for several years now.

At Hadi's request, the Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis.

In 2017, the Southern Transitional Council was created around former Aden Governor Aidarus Zoubaidi, who had been fired by Hadi for his sympathies toward southern secessionists.

