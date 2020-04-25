Yemeni Houthi Rebels Accuse Saudi Arabia of Violating Ceasefire - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels have accused the Saudi-led coalition of the ongoing air raids on northern Yemeni cities in violation of the declared ceasefire, media reported on Saturday.

On April 8, the coalition announced that it would cease operations in Yemen for a 14-day period in response to a call of the United Nations for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, since then, the Houthi movement and the coalition repeatedly accused one another of violating the truce.

On Friday, the coalition extended the ceasefire for a month amid the pandemic.

"Enemy planes have carried out 35 airstrikes on various areas, including the provinces of Saada and Marib," a spokesman for the Houthis told Al Masirah broadcaster.

Yemen has been mired in a conflict between the UN-backed government and the Houthi Shia rebels since 2015. The parties signed a ceasefire agreement in late 2018, which collapsed shortly thereafter.