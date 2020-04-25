UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Houthi Rebels Accuse Saudi Arabia Of Violating Ceasefire - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:10 AM

Yemeni Houthi Rebels Accuse Saudi Arabia of Violating Ceasefire - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels have accused the Saudi-led coalition of the ongoing air raids on northern Yemeni cities in violation of the declared ceasefire, media reported on Saturday.

On April 8, the coalition announced that it would cease operations in Yemen for a 14-day period in response to a call of the United Nations for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, since then, the Houthi movement and the coalition repeatedly accused one another of violating the truce.

On Friday, the coalition extended the ceasefire for a month amid the pandemic.

"Enemy planes have carried out 35 airstrikes on various areas, including the provinces of Saada and Marib," a spokesman for the Houthis told Al Masirah broadcaster.

Yemen has been mired in a conflict between the UN-backed government and the Houthi Shia rebels since 2015. The parties signed a ceasefire agreement in late 2018, which collapsed shortly thereafter.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Marib April 2015 2018 Media Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

11 hours ago

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association demand mark up ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

11 hours ago

S.Africa says to seek $4.2 bn in IMF, World Bank h ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.