Yemeni Houthi Rebels' Attack on Saudi Abha Airport Leaves 9 People Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) At least nine people were injured on Tuesday as a result of an attack, staged by the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels on the Abha airport in Saudi Arabia, local media reported.

The list of the injured people includes eight Saudi citizens and an Indian citizen, the Saudi Gazette media outlet reported.

The Saudi-led coalition has confirmed that the Abha airport was targeted by the Houthi rebels. The airport is operating in a normal mode now.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Last month, the Houthi rebels staged a number of attacks on the Abha airport that left dozens people injured.