Yemeni Houthi Rebels Blame Murder Of Sports Minister On Saudi-led Coalition - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Yemeni Houthi Rebels Blame Murder of Sports Minister on Saudi-led Coalition - Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Shia rebel Houthi movement has accused its political rivals, who are supported by the Saudi-led coalition, of the killing of the movement's youth and sports minister, Hassan Zaid, which occurred on Tuesday, the Houthi Interior Ministry said in a statement, adding that an investigation into the case has been opened.

Earlier in the day, a local source in the capital of Sanaa told Sputnik that an armed group of people on motorbikes shot up a car in the city's south, with Zaid and his daughter being inside the vehicle. The minister, who led the opposition al-Haq ("Right") political party with an ideology close to that of the Houthis, died in a hospital, while his daughter received serious injuries.

"The assassination of Minister Hassan Zaid is a crime committed as part of the enemy's plans to eliminate leaders and national figures," the ministry said in a statement released by the Houthi-run media.

The ministry announced that it had launched a probe into the minister's death in a bid to bring those responsible to justice.

In November 2017, the Saudi-led coalition, which has been backing the Houthi-rival government forces, published a list with Names of 40 Houthi leaders, including Zaid, who it seeks to seize or liquidate. The Saudi authorities have pledged to pay $10 million for information on the minister's whereabouts.

