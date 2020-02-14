Yemeni Houthi Rebels Detain Rector of Sanaa University of Science and Technology - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels have detained the rector of the University of Science and Technology in Sanaa, media reported.

That is the second time the Houthis have detained Hameed Aklan since the start of the year. The rector was detained on January 25 and released a week ago.

Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing its sources, that the gunmen had surrounded Aklan's house in Sanaa on late Wednesday and taken the rector away. The head of Aklan's office has also been detained.

According to sources, the detention was likely to be linked to the independent policy of the university, which is being managed from abroad and refusing to provide the Houthis with access to its electronic system.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2015. The country's north, including the capital of Sanaa, is controlled by the Houthi movement.