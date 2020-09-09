DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Houthi rebel Shia movement launched on Wednesday a new series of drone airstrikes on Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport in the southwestern province of Aseer that borders Yemen, a military spokesman for the movement has said.

Earlier in the day, forces of the Saudi-led Arab coalition had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthi rebels from Yemen in the direction of the kingdom.

"Early in the morning [of Wednesday], a number of strikes were carried out with drones on Abha International Airport, hitting precisely military targets inside it," Yahya Saree said live on the Houthi-run Al Masirah broadcaster.

The attack on the airport occurred in response to "increased aggression and the continued blockade of Yemen," according to the spokesman.

Since Sunday, the movement has been carrying out multiple drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's border areas, targeting its military objects, in response to airstrikes conducted by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen. The most recent blow on Abha by the movement that took place on Tuesday led to the disruption of the airport's activities for several hours.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.