MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Yemeni Shia Houthi Rebels staged the fourth attack in a week on the international airport of the Saudi city of Abha, local media reported.

The attack was carried out with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, the Al Masirah broadcaster reported.

That was the fourth Houthi attack on the Abha airport in a week. On Wednesday, a Houthi rocket hit the arrival lounge of the airport, leaving 26 people injured.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.