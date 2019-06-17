UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Houthi Rebels Stage 4th Attack On Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport In 7 Days - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:40 AM

Yemeni Houthi Rebels Stage 4th Attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport in 7 Days - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Yemeni Shia Houthi Rebels staged the fourth attack in a week on the international airport of the Saudi city of Abha, local media reported.

The attack was carried out with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, the Al Masirah broadcaster reported.

That was the fourth Houthi attack on the Abha airport in a week. On Wednesday, a Houthi rocket hit the arrival lounge of the airport, leaving 26 people injured.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Vehicles Saudi Abha March 2015 Media Government Airport

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

7 hours ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

7 hours ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission Science Week to shed light o ..

8 hours ago

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

8 hours ago

El-Sisi re-affirms Egypt&#039;s support for UAE ag ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.