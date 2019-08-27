UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Houthis Advance On Gov't Positions In Sa'dah Governorate Near Saudi Border - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:02 PM

Yemeni Houthis Advance on Gov't Positions in Sa'dah Governorate Near Saudi Border - Source

The military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has launched a large-scale offensive on the positions of government forces in the Sa'dah governorate near the border with Saudi Arabia, a military source told Sputnik on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has launched a large-scale offensive on the positions of government forces in the Sa'dah governorate near the border with Saudi Arabia, a military source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Militants have started a large-scale military operation against the Yemeni [government] forces in the Kitaf district east of Sa'dah," the source said.

According to the source, the Yemeny army had several of its soldiers killed and injured, while the Houthis managed to seize several military vehicles.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government's side. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - over 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.

