UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Houthis Advance On Gov't Positions In Saada Governorate Near Saudi Border - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:12 PM

Yemeni Houthis Advance on Gov't Positions in Saada Governorate Near Saudi Border - Source

The Houthi rebel movement, also known as Ansar Allah, launched an attack on the Yemeni and Saudi forces and gained control over the government forces' positions in Yemen's Saada governorate, which borders Saudi Arabia, a local military source told Sputnik on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Houthi rebel movement, also known as Ansar Allah, launched an attack on the Yemeni and Saudi forces and gained control over the government forces' positions in Yemen's Saada governorate, which borders Saudi Arabia, a local military source told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Ansar Allah movement launched a large-scale attack on the Yemeni and Saudi forces in Al Malahez area of Al Dhaher District, southwest of Saada governorate," the source said, stressing that during the military operation the Houthis managed to gain control over seven important locations.

According to the source, the Houthi movement took control of the road, which links the Saada's Al Malahez and Harad districts of the northwestern province of Hajjah.

The clashes resulted in causalities among the Yemeni government troops and the Houthis, who managed to capture several Saudi-led coalition fighters.

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, has been fighting the Houthi movement for over four years now in a war that has left more than a half of the 28 million population in need of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Attack Yemen Road Saudi Hajjah Saudi Arabia Government Million

Recent Stories

Ahmad Khan shines on day one of PakistanU16-Bangla ..

23 minutes ago

UNHCR: Refugee influx from Syria to Iraq passes 10 ..

58 minutes ago

UK Police Hold 2 on Suspicion of Manslaughter Afte ..

42 seconds ago

Xi stresses development, application of block-chai ..

43 seconds ago

Fine imposed on 12 petrol pumps in Multan

45 seconds ago

Kartarpur great goodwill gesture by Pakistan: Rama ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.