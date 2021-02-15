(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement on Monday morning conducted an airstrike on Saudi Arabia's two international airports located in the cities of Jeddah and Abha, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said

"The air forces carried out an attack on Jeddah and Abha international airports this morning, on Monday, with Samad-3 and Qasef-2k drones, and the strike was accurate resulting in the suspension of the airports' operation for two hours in a row," Saria tweeted.

"These activities come as part of the legitimate response to the escalation of the [Saudi-led coalition's] aggression and its continued blockade of Yemen," Saria added.