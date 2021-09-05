Yemeni Houthis Claim Responsibility for Shelling Saudi Aramco Sites

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) The Ansar Allah (Houthis) rebels ruling in northern Yemen claimed responsibility for firing drones and rockets at several sites of the Saudi Aramco oil company in the east of Saudi Arabia.

"As part of countering the criminal aggression against the country, our armed forces ... attacked vital targets and military bases belonging to Saudi Arabia, in particular, the Aramco facilities in Ras Tanura in the Dammam region, using eight drones and a ballistic missile," a message from the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saria said.

Saria added that the Houthis also fired at Saudi company targets in the Jeddah, Jazan, and Najran regions using five ballistic missiles and two drones.

Earlier this morning, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence announced that its air forces intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles and three bomb-laden drones launched by the rebels towards the Eastern Province, as well as the provinces of Jazan and Najran.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea strikes against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in the north and west of Yemen. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at the Saudi territory.