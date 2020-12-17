Yemeni Houthis Launch Ballistic Missile From Sanaa Province - Saudi-Led Coalition

Yemen's Houthi rebel movement launched on Thursday a ballistic missile from the province of Sanaa, which subsequently fell on the country's territory, a spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition, Turki al-Maliki, said

"The terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia launched a ballistic missile from (Sana'a) governorate this morning (Thursday, 17 December 2020), using civilian objects as a launch site. The missile fell short (158) km after launch in Yemeni territory in (Sa'dah) governorate," al-Maliki said in a statement, as cited by the official SPA news agency.

The spokesman added that the movement continues to violate international humanitarian law by launching ballistic missiles "that fall indiscriminately on civilians and population centers, threatening the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.

"

The coalition will carry out all necessary measures to protect the civilian population of Yemen, the spokesman noted.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.