CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Yemen's Houthi rebel Shia movement launched in the early hours of Tuesday a fresh drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport in the southwestern province of Aseer, a military spokesman for the movement said.

"The air forces attacked at dawn today [Tuesday] Abha International Airport by a number of Samad-3 drones, the strike was accurate ... and caused the disruption of the airport's activities for several hours," Yahya Saree wrote on Twitter.

The attack took place as part of the movement's "natural" response to the continuous escalation by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen, the spokesman added, noting that the group would continue to conduct operations.

This is the second strike on the airport within the past 48 hours.

On Sunday, the group also targeted military sites at Abha with drones.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah broadcaster reported late on Monday that the Arab coalition had carried out 17 airstrikes on the Al Jawf province that shares a border with Saudi Arabia, and other 10 on the province of Marib.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen. In response, the movement regularly launches airstrikes on Saudi Arabia's vital and military objects.