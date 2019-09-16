UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Houthis Ready To Launch New Strikes Against Saudi Arabia After Recent Drone Attack

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:34 PM

Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that it could launch more strikes targeting Saudi Arabia and warned foreign companies and nationals against visiting the Saudi refineries that were already struck

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that it could launch more strikes targeting Saudi Arabia and warned foreign companies and nationals against visiting the Saudi refineries that were already struck.

Earlier on Saturday, Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day � about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output.

"We are warning foreign companies and nationals to avoid the places, which were targeted by our strikes, because they still remain our targets and can be struck at any moment," Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Houthi armed forces, told the Almasirah broadcaster.

The spokesman also called on Saudi Arabia to end its aggression against Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

