UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Houthis Rebuff Saudi-Led Coalition's Claims About Red Sea Vessel Attack Attempt

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:50 PM

Yemeni Houthis Rebuff Saudi-Led Coalition's Claims About Red Sea Vessel Attack Attempt

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Houthi movement in Yemen has refuted the accusations of the Saudi-led coalition, which claiming that the militants attempted to attack a vessel in the Red Sea, Houthi-controlled media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, spokesman Turki Al-Maliki told the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the coalition thwarted an attack on a commercial ship launched by the Houthis in the southern part of the Red Sea. Al-Maliki said that the militants used a booby-trapped boat which was later destroyed by the coalition forces.

"What the enemy's spokesman mentioned about the attempted attack on a ship in the Red Sea is a false allegation.

This statement shows the level of degradation that aggression against Yemen has reached," a representative of the Houthi armed forces said, as cited by Almasirah tv channel.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian Peninsula, has been torn by a violent conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and Houthi rebels for years now. In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition joined the conflict at the request of Hadi. Since then, Riyadh and its allies have been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Yemen Riyadh Saudi March 2015 Media TV Government

Recent Stories

IMF to release one bln dollars tranche for Pakista ..

26 minutes ago

US Activists Disrupt Pence's Speech at Pro-Israel ..

26 minutes ago

IAEA Confirms Iran Enriching Uranium Above 3.67% - ..

26 minutes ago

Archeologists Find What Could Be Remains of Napole ..

26 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs zero tolerance policy again ..

26 minutes ago

Rehabilitation of sick humanity: Ehsas Programme ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.