DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Houthi movement in Yemen has refuted the accusations of the Saudi-led coalition, which claiming that the militants attempted to attack a vessel in the Red Sea, Houthi-controlled media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, spokesman Turki Al-Maliki told the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the coalition thwarted an attack on a commercial ship launched by the Houthis in the southern part of the Red Sea. Al-Maliki said that the militants used a booby-trapped boat which was later destroyed by the coalition forces.

"What the enemy's spokesman mentioned about the attempted attack on a ship in the Red Sea is a false allegation.

This statement shows the level of degradation that aggression against Yemen has reached," a representative of the Houthi armed forces said, as cited by Almasirah tv channel.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian Peninsula, has been torn by a violent conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and Houthi rebels for years now. In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition joined the conflict at the request of Hadi. Since then, Riyadh and its allies have been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis.